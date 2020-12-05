Sonakshi Sinha channels weekend mood in latest social media post

Left Menu
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday channelled her weekend mood by sharing a stunning no-makeup selfie.

05-12-2020
Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday channelled her weekend mood by sharing a stunning no-makeup selfie. The 'Dabangg' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture as she stood amid picturesque view of rich flora.

Sinha looks beautiful as she flaunts her luscious locks flowing with the wind. The actor is seen sporting a deep neck top and seems to be enjoying her weekend. She captioned the post as, "Salty."

Celebrity followers including actor Dia Mirza among over 71,000 fans liked the post within 45 minutes of being posted. Of late, the actor has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Holiday' star shared an alluring picture of herself in a white outfit with open wavy hair. (ANI)

