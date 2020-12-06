Left Menu
Development News Edition

More 'Godfather' sequels can be made, says director Francis Ford Coppola

Paramount, the studio which distributes these film series, also teased that another installment in the popular crime drama franchise can be made if the right story emerges.Coppola, who directed all three Godfather films, made the revelation to The New York Times in an article marking the upcoming release of a re-edited version of The Godfather Part III.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 14:59 IST
More 'Godfather' sequels can be made, says director Francis Ford Coppola
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola has said the possibility to make more sequels in his celebrated film franchise "The Godfather" remains open in case Paramount Pictures wants to have another run at it. Paramount, the studio which distributes these film series, also teased that another installment in the popular crime drama franchise can be made if the "right story emerges".

Coppola, who directed all three "Godfather" films, made the revelation to The New York Times in an article marking the upcoming release of a re-edited version of "The Godfather Part III" . "There may well be a 'Godfather IV' and V and VI. I don't own 'The Godfather'," Coppola, 81, said, indicating he is not interested in personally directing a sequel to the franchise. Responding to the director's comments, Paramount told the publication in a statement: "While there are no imminent plans for another film in the Godfather saga, given the enduring power of its legacy it remains a possibility if the right story emerges." Coppola's re-edited Part III, which will be unveiled on December 8, is titled "Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" after the filmmaker's co-screenwriter and author Mario Puzo. Originally released in 1990, "The Godfather Part III" is considered to be the worst movie in the mafia franchise and starred Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Talia Shire, and Sofia Coppola.

The first "Godfather" film was released in 1972 and featured Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, the don of the Corleone crime family. Pacino played Michael, Vito's second son who is reluctant to join the business but circumstances lead him to become the don by the end of the first film, billed as finest mafia movie ever made. "The Godfather II", released in December 1974, focused on Michael's growing influence and enmity with other criminal families while also tracing the initial life of a young Vito, played by Robert De Niro, from Italy to America.

"The Godfather III" shows Michael in his twilight years. At one point of time, Coppola had thought about making a fourth film in the series, but the project was abandoned following the death of Puzo in 1999, who wrote the 1969 novel the films are based on and co-wrote all three films.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator who approved COVID jab says 'we are ready' for no-deal Brexit

The head of Britains medicines regulator, asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout risked being disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period, said we are ready.Weve ...

2 on England cricket's touring party test positive for COVID

Two members of the England touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday, as the first one-day international was canceled because of a virus outbreak at ...

Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I

Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off...

Kushwaha-Nitish meeting triggers reunion buzz, RLSP chief downplays speculations

Amid buzz that former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands again, following their recent meeting here four days ago, the RLSP chief on Sunday downplayed the speculations as premature guesswork. Kush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020