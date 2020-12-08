Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeremy Irons joins Ridley Scott's 'Gucci'

Veteran actor Jeremy Irons has boarded the cast of Ridley Scotts film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. She got the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.Besides Gaga and Irons, actors Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also attached to the project.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:55 IST
Jeremy Irons joins Ridley Scott's 'Gucci'

Veteran actor Jeremy Irons has boarded the cast of Ridley Scott's film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Titled ''Gucci'', the movie will feature pop star Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci's grandson Maurizio Gucci.

Reggiani was abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. She was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She got the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

Besides Gaga and Irons, actors Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also attached to the project. According to Variety, Irons will essay the role of Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci. Driver will portray Maurizio.

The film, which hails from MGM, is based on Sara Gay Forden's book ''The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed''. Roberto Bentivegna is adapting the book for the big screen.

The project will be produced by Scott Free Productions and Kevin Walsh..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 74,000

Dublin Ireland, December 8 ANIXinhua Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the countrys health authorities said in a statement.No new COVID-19 deaths ...

Harwood-Bellis signs contract extension with Manchester City

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024. The central defender has been part of Manchester Citys Academy set-up for a decade. He had made his first-team debut in...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm Amazon Web Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The ...

China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under cleansing campaign

China has removed 105 apps including that of U.S. travel firm TripAdvisor Inc from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020