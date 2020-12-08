Left Menu
Last phase of Audience Voting for the First FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards Now Available Exclusively on the FLYX App

The voting has now reached its crescendo with users being given the opportunity to vote on the FLYX app by simply downloading the app and voting for their favorites.FLYX, Indias first streaming social network that helps users find recommended content to watch, joined forces with Filmfare to launch Indias first OTT awards.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:19 IST
Voting will commence from 7th-10th December, 2020 Mumbai, India (NewsVoir) The voting for the first ever FLYX Filmfare OTT awards is now available exclusively on the FLYX app. The audiences will be able to vote for their favorite OTT stars and shows on the app until 10th December, 2020. The awards have seen audiences engage with the stars and their work since voting began on the 23rd November, 2020. The voting has now reached its crescendo with users being given the opportunity to vote on the FLYX app by simply downloading the app and voting for their favorites.

FLYX, India’s first streaming social network that helps users find recommended content to watch, joined forces with Filmfare to launch India’s first OTT awards. FLYX created an opportunity for audiences across India to vote and engage with OTT entertainment content and stars digitally on the app. By opening the call for entries to the general public, FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards has democratized the process of recognizing talent in the OTT space.

FLYX is also running a contest for users who are voting through the app where they have a chance to collect points and win prizes such as the newly launched iPhone12. To vote now please click on app.flyx.me/VVqnEvqTMbb.

Winners will be announced across 30 categories on 19th December, 2020. At the awards, the coveted Black Lady will embrace and recognize the brilliance of original content created on OTT platforms that released between 1st August 2019 and 31st July 2020. About FLYX FLYX is a fun streaming social network that helps you discover what to watch and where to watch movies and shows that you will absolutely love. FLYX connects you with your friends and family and uses your personal taste to recommend content from your favorite providers. Decision Paralysis is real and with streaming war at its peak, it is adding to the problem of content overload. People spend more than 24 minutes to find something to watch. According to a popular research 73% of people believe that their friends and family know them better than their streaming services and 66% of video streaming habits are influenced by recommendations from friends and family. With FLYX you can find something to watch within seconds, create shareable lists, do group chats, post fun stories and create short video reviews and share it across your favorite social networks.

For more information, please visit flyx.me. Image: Voting will commence from 7th December-10th December 2020 PWR PWR

