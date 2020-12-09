Left Menu
Fast & Furious 9 ‘officially finished’, director Justin Lin confirms, cast revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:18 IST
Fast & Furious 9 will witness the next level of action and a new character is making his way in the movie. Image Credit: Facebook / Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 9 is always a highly anticipated movie, mainly for the speed lovers across the world. Fans were highly excited as Fast & Furious 9 was earlier scheduled to be out in May this year. But the release date was pushed back to April 2, 2021 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Fast & Furious 9's developmental works badly suffered in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Almost a month back, Fast & Furious 9's director, Justin Lin tweeted a picture of the post-production of team members in celebration of the film's audio mix being completed. He tweeted "#F9 mix officially finished!"

Fast & Furious 9's director further tweeted, "Huge thank you to the best crew the world for working through such unprecedented times flawlessly." It's nice to see and fans are very glad after learning that the cast and crew were able to finalize their work on Fast & Furious 9 safely.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher).

Fast & Furious 9 will witness the next level of action and a new character is making his way in the movie. The name of the character is Jackob, and being a Dom's brother, he joined his hand with Cipher, the cunning enemy of Dom for ages.

The new release date for Fast & Furious 9 is May 28, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

