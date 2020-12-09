Now You See Me 3 development revealed, Jesse Eisenberg returns with Benedict Cumberbatch

Many fans are happy after learning that the future of Now You See Me 3 is certain. The credit goes to Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation.

Fans are ardently waiting to know about Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch's involvement in Now You See Me 3. Jon Feltheimer gave the confirmation in May 2015 that Benedict Cumberbatch would be joining the cast.

If some sources are to be believed, Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. He himself previously confirmed his presence in the film without disclosing much about it.

Devdiscourse earlier heard that Benedict Cumberbatch would play a vital role in Now You See Me 3. Alternatively, a rumor earlier broke out that the Sherlock actor could appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the highly anticipated movie.

On the other hand, Jesse Eisenberg earlier discussed the possibilities of his character with ComingSoon.net in Now You See Me 3. Justice League actor played the role of J. Daniel Atlas, a member of the Four Horsemen. He was asked if he had heard anything about any movement on the long-awaited third installment in the heist series, and much to fans' dismay. He confirmed neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet.

Jesse Eisenberg also said that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. But nothing really emerges as official confirmation, according to him, or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

"I just love my character, I got to help create my character. For the first movie, there was a kind of blueprint of the character, so I said I kind of want to play this brilliant but arrogant magician, because it's such a fun thing to do. As somebody who's more of a timid performer, to be able to play such a brash performer was like the best thing, psychologically, for me to do," Jesse Eisenberg opined.

Devdiscourse recently notified you that Lionsgate hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for Now You See Me 3. He was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle. Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 can't be dropped, creators disclose interesting things to BBC's Q&A