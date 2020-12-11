Left Menu
Joker 2 details revealed, Joaquin Phoenix’s involvement, what more we know

11-12-2020
Joker 2 details revealed, Joaquin Phoenix’s involvement, what more we know
According to a new report, Joaquin Phoenix is being offered USD 50 million to return for Joker 2 and 3. Warner Bros. Image Credit: Flickr

In November 2019, Collider confirmed that Joker 2 or a Joker sequel was officially in the works after getting greenlit by Warner Bros. It was really a big news for Joker lovers who are ardently waiting for a sequel.

Joker 2 is likely to get back Joaquin Phoenix to play the protagonist role (Arthur Fleck or Joker) and additionally work as the director, while Scott Silver will compose the manuscript. If reports are to be believed, Joker 2 is in the works at Warner Bros.

According to a new report, Joaquin Phoenix is being offered USD 50 million to return for Joker 2 and 3. Warner Bros. is said to be hopeful that Joker 2 and Joker 3 could be ready to go in 2022 and 2024 respectively. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

"Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels," Phoenix said. "In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest — but not really," Joaquin Phoenix told the Los Angeles Times.

Todd Phillips, the director of Joker said in a recent interview, "most films are in the dust, but this one is about gunpowder." He clearly stated that he wants the theme and lighting to be same in Joker 2 as the first movie to ensure the results emerge more naturalistic, psychological and less consisting of action.

Earlier it was said that Joker was intended to be a standalone movie with no sequel(s), although Warner Bros. intended for it to launch DC Black, a line of DC Comics-based films unrelated to the DCEU with darker, more experimental material.

Joker 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

