Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Hiddleston reprises his MCU role as Disney unveils first Trailer for 'Loki'

The first trailer of Disney's much-awaited new series 'Loki', which will revolve around the Marvel villain of the same name, has finally been unveiled by Disney Plus during Investor Day on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:45 IST
Tom Hiddleston reprises his MCU role as Disney unveils first Trailer for 'Loki'
Tom Hiddleston as 'Loki'. Image Credit: ANI

The first trailer of Disney's much-awaited new series 'Loki', which will revolve around the Marvel villain of the same name, has finally been unveiled by Disney Plus during Investor Day on Thursday (local time). According to Variety, in the upcoming Disney Plus series, the audience will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his titular role of Loki from the MCU, which will debut in May 2021. The Norse God of Mischief, Loki was last seen in 'Avengers: Endgame' escaping with one of the Infinity Stones. He will be now be seen facing magic and popping up at different times in history and influencing major events.

Michael Waldron will serve as the writer and producer for 'Loki' and Kate Herron will be the director and executive producer for all the episodes. Along with Hiddleston, the series will also star Sophia Di Martino, Owen Willson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. As per Variety, long-time British actor Richard E. Grant will also be making a guest appearance in one of the episodes of the series, but as of now, his role is being kept under the wraps. The shoot for the series started earlier this year in January but was halted in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The production for the series resumed in September as the industry began to open under the safety protocols.

'Loki' is just one amongst Disney's line-up of limited series, revolving around its MCU characters, with other shows being 'Wanda Vision', 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Moon Knight', 'Hawkeye', 'She-Hulk and 'Ms. Marvel'. Disney had to shift its upcoming releases due to the ongoing pandemic but has finally announced its entire 2021 slate with 'Wanda Vision' leading the lineup, with a January 2021 release. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heathrow to shut a terminal for a year as passenger numbers drop 88%

Britains Heathrow Airport, which during the pandemic has lost its crown as the busiest airport in Europe, posted an 88 fall in passenger numbers in November and said one of its terminals would stay shut until the end of next year. The pande...

Coach: Leipzig forward Hwang felt 'almost dead' with virus

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan felt almost dead for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said FridayHwang tested positive last month after returning to Germany from the South Korean national ...

U.N. says any planned relocation of Eritrean refugees 'absolutely unacceptable'

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that any planned relocation of Eritrean refugees to Ethiopias Tigray region was absolutely unacceptable.These are indeed disturbing reports that we are receiving as well, Babar Baloch, spokes...

MMTP-PAMP sets up hallmarking centres in Delhi, Tamil Nadu

Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP on Friday announced setting up of Bureau of Indian Standard BIS-accredited hallmarking centres in the national capital as well as Tamil Nadu. These centres, under the brand name PAMP Assaying and Hallmarking Office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020