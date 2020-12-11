The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 5 recap, synopsis, episode 6 title revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episodes are released every Tuesday. The viewers are quite happy and excited to see the returning of Lagina brothers and their team continuing their excavation despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The team continued their filming for Curse of Oak Island Season 8 and thankfully everyone was reported safe. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 5 titled 'The Master Plan' focussed on boulder theory. The historians informed the team leaders that there was a geometric figure in Nicolas Poussin's paintings that could lead to the buried treasure. This geometric figure was actually a treasure map. The fourth episode showed that the team discovered a 'perfect line' that starts from Jerusalem, leads through Versaille and ends at Oak Island.

Does it mean, the Knights had hidden their treasure on the island? The experts including Rick and Marty Lagina believe that the gold may be piled deep inside the dark depths of the Menorah.

The episodes of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 are unravelling new and more fascinating secrets that were hidden for decades and some for centuries. While we are still stuck with our gaze on the geometric figure, Rick and Marty Lagina are not in a state to stop with their Knight Templar theory.

Thanks to Erin Shelton for bringing the Zena Halpern map. She elaborated saying that there is a possibility that the boulders on the island serve as 'anchors' that might point to the hidden treasure or Money Pit. Although Marty is doubtful about the Zena Halpern's map, still he seems to have trust on her.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 5 titled 'The Master Plan' – Excitement abounds when new research shines light on a possible master plan created with strategically placed boulders that could point the team directly to the Money Pit vault.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 excites viewers showing Rick and Marty Lagina trying their luck at digging up the island. It's true that they don't find much but they have not lost their hope. They have continued digging for the last few seasons with constant investigations.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 6 titled 'Sealing is Believing' is slated to be out on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

