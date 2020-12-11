Netflix releases trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3, official synopsis revealed

The martial art lovers are highly excited as they are just a month away from the release of Cobra Kai Season 3. A recently released trailer drops many hints on the upcoming season including its premiere in January next year.

Fans are more excited as the creators have already confirmed Cobra Kai Season 4, quite before the premiere of Season 3. Netflix's previous teaser clearly cited at the end 'Season 4 in training'. This clearly indicates that Cobra Kai Season 4 will also be worked upon in future.

Netflix has released a trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 on Wednesday, December 9. The newly released trailer portrays rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they train the new generation of karate kids.

Here's the official synopsis of Cobra Kai Season 3 – "Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance."

The new trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 shows the recovery of Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) who was injured in the previous season. He was seen in coma in the finale. It appears Miguel needs some time to recover, but hopefully he will be back to settle the score at the end of the season.

There is a possibility that Cobra Kai Season 3 starts with a time jump of days, weeks or months after Season 2. In case, if it doesn't feature a time jump, fans are sure that Johnny won't be around for at least the first episode.

Ralph Macchio recently confirmed that he did indeed return to Okinawa to shoot portions of Cobra Kai Season 3. According to him, his character Daniel LaRusso and the series lovers should be prepared to learn a secret or two.

"I have been to Okinawa for some shooting of Cobra Kai Season 3, which I cannot talk too much about. But I can say it dives into the origin of Miyagi Do Karate. We learn a little bit, some secrets of past history that is new to the audience, and to LaRusso, my character, and we actually went to Okinawa to shoot," Ralph Macchio said, as reported by Cinema Blend.

Cobra Kai Season 3 will stream on Netflix on January 8, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

