Milap Zaveri off to Lucknow to shoot climax of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 13:00 IST
Milap Zaveri off to Lucknow to shoot climax of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri on Sunday said he is gearing up to film the climax of his upcoming action-drama ''Satyameva Jayate 2'', starring John Abraham. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit, also featuring Abraham. Zaveri took to Instagram and shared pictures of himself, standing in front of a chopper. ''#SatyamevaJayate2, climax, ready to take off,'' the director wrote. Divya Khosla Kumar, who also stars in the sequel, posted an Instagram Story from the airport here.

''#SatyamevaJayate2. Off to Lucknow,'' she said. The new film is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

''Satyameva Jayate 2'' is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 12, 2021.

