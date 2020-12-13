PM Modi condoles Sanskrit scholar Govindacharya's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of renowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya and said he will be remembered for his great contributions to literature. Govindacharya died at his residence at Ambalpady in Udupi on Sunday due to age-related illness, family sources said. He was 85.

''Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya Ji will be remembered for his great contributions to literature. His passion towards Sanskrit and Kannada were admirable,'' Prime Minister Modi said. ''His works will continue influencing the future generations. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister tweeted.

A propagator of 'Madhwa' ideology and a great orator, Govindacharya had been conferred Padma Shri in 2009. He was well-versed in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, Mahabharata, Ramayana and Puranas and has written commentaries on Veda Suktas, Upanishads, Shata Rudriya, Brahma Sutra Bhashya, and Gita Bhashya.