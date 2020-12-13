Left Menu
Anil Kapoor celebrates 'small victories' in latest Instagram post

The ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday treated his fans with yet another stunning post of himself flaunting his chiselled biceps and triceps.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:46 IST
Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday treated his fans with yet another stunning post of himself flaunting his chiselled biceps and triceps. The 63-year-old actor shared his pictures on Instagram that captures him flaunting his well-maintained biceps and triceps with an intense expression on his face he sports a white coloured t-shirt.

The 'Nayak' actor penned down a caption expressing his victory over fulfilling his long time desire to post his pictures on social media where he can show-off his physique as other actors do. "We all dream of someday...someday we will do this, someday we will do that....the story behind this picture is of one such someday," the actor wrote.

"Don't worry, I'm not going to go on a rant here.... I just always wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps and triceps like people do....well today is that someday! Celebrating the small victories!!," he noted in the caption. The 'Mr India' actor keeps imparting fitness inspiration to his fans and fellow through his pre and post-workout Instagram posts. (ANI)

