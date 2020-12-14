Left Menu
Development News Edition

Does Mindhunter have any hope for Season 3? Know more in details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:50 IST
Does Mindhunter have any hope for Season 3? Know more in details
Whenever d, David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

It seems there is still a hope for Mindhunter Season 3 to happen in future. The second season aired its finale in August last year and the response was tremendous. Fans were hopeful that the third season would surely get the greenlight.

However, fans are quite disappointed after lea rning that Netflix stopped production for Mindhunter Season 3. The series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

In a recent conversation with Vulture, the executive producer David Fincher said, "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me." While talking on Mindhunter Season 3, David Flincher said, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

However, David Flincher never said like this – Mindhunter would not return for Season 3. In a new interview with Variety, he leaves the door open to revisit Mindhunter in future. "At some point I'd love to revisit it. The hope was to get all the way up to the late 90's, early 2000's, hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's house," he said.

Whenever the series returns, David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Whenever Mindhunter returns for Season 3, David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 5 recap, synopsis, episode 6 title revealed

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With the saliva ban, bowlers are handicapped: Tendulkar

By Baidurjo Bhose Cricket in the post-coronavirus world has come with its share of restrictions. While limitations off the field include players having to stay inside bio-secure bubbles, the biggest challenge on the pitch has been the saliv...

We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, fought scourge alone even when there was no one to support us: Rajnath Singh.

We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, fought scourge alone even when there was no one to support us Rajnath Singh....

Maharashtra govt tables Shakti Bill for women's safety

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state. Notably, the Shakti Bill was drafted on lines of Andhra Pradeshs Dish...

With 50pc mortality, 50pc eyesight loss, covid triggered deadly Mucormycosis fungus worry health fraternity

By Joymala Bagchi In a post covid recovery, the ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have come across more than 12 cases of coronavirus triggered deadly Mucormycosis fungus within 15 days, which causes loss of eyesight, removal of the nos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020