Does Mindhunter have any hope for Season 3? Know more in details

It seems there is still a hope for Mindhunter Season 3 to happen in future. The second season aired its finale in August last year and the response was tremendous. Fans were hopeful that the third season would surely get the greenlight.

However, fans are quite disappointed after lea rning that Netflix stopped production for Mindhunter Season 3. The series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

In a recent conversation with Vulture, the executive producer David Fincher said, "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me." While talking on Mindhunter Season 3, David Flincher said, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

However, David Flincher never said like this – Mindhunter would not return for Season 3. In a new interview with Variety, he leaves the door open to revisit Mindhunter in future. "At some point I'd love to revisit it. The hope was to get all the way up to the late 90's, early 2000's, hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's house," he said.

Whenever the series returns, David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

