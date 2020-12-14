Left Menu
Miley Cyrus celebrates her infamous Bong video's 10th Anniversary

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 10-years anniversary on Sunday (local time), of her infamous Bong video that leaked online and changed the image of the Disney darling forever.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:22 IST
Singer and Songwriter Miley Cyrus. Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 10-years anniversary on Sunday (local time), of her infamous Bong video that leaked online and changed the image of the Disney darling forever. According to E! News, the 'Hannah Montana' star shared a clip of the now-infamous video of her smoking from a bong when she was eighteen years old. Along with the post, she wrote "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s--t to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...)"

"Time really flew by," she added. "I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don't remember s--t cause I was f--ked the hell up." Writing along with the same clip that she shared, she answered the burning question too, "#YesItWasReallySalvia#IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."

At that time, after the now-infamous video had leaked, a source close to Miley had told E! News, "It's sad that someone she trusted let that video get out. The whole thing is sad, all the way around." Ten years ago, TMZ had posted a leaked video of the singer in which she was seen sitting with friends while smoking from a bong and saying "having a little bit of a bad trip." For Miley, this controversy later proved to be the biggest one because up until then her most scandalous public behaviors had only included her wearing a skimpier outfit than the Disney-channel approved apparel on her TV show 'Hannah Montana' and onstage pole dancing at the Teen Choice Awards. (ANI)

