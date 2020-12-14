Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karan Johar on 19 yrs of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham': Blessing in my filmography

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday celebrated 19 years of his blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and thanked fans for keeping it alive in pop culture through all the viral memes and memories. The film was Johars second directorial after his blockbuster debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai K2H2, also starring Shah Rukh and Kajol, in 1998.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:47 IST
Karan Johar on 19 yrs of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham': Blessing in my filmography
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday celebrated 19 years of his blockbuster ''Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'' and thanked fans for keeping it alive in pop culture through all the viral ''memes and memories''. The family-drama featured an ensemble of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, which released in 2001, emerged as one of the biggest hits and was lauded for depicting the value of family bonding on a larger-than-life scale. Over the years, ''K3G'', the popular acronym it's known by, managed to stay relevant in pop culture through its characters, especially of Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion icon Poo, its dialogues, melodrama and comedy.

Johar took to Instagram and posted a montage from the film, celebrating its visuals, performances and soundtracks. ''#19yearsofK3G... I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way. This film will always be a blessing in my filmography. Thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years,'' he added. The film was Johar's second directorial after his blockbuster debut ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'' (K2H2), also starring Shah Rukh and Kajol, in 1998. Actor Rani Mukerji, who starred in ''K2H2'', had a special appearance in ''K3G''.

''Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'' chronicled the story of the Raichand family, in which the adopted son Rahul (Shah Rukh) is ostracised by the father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, for marrying a woman belonging to a lower socioeconomic group (Kajol). The film's music, composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava, went on to become a runaway hit, with songs like ''Suraj Hua Maddham'', ''Bole Chudiyan'', ''You Are My Soniya'' and the title track as chartbusters.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We knew Fulham would make it difficult and they did that: Henderson

Liverpools Jordan Henderson said his side needs to shift focus onto the next game and just got to keep going after being held to a draw by Fulham. Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League here on Sunday. Another b...

Ex-diplomats slam Canada, say encouraged by its 'support', protesting farmers hardened stance

Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeaus statement on the ongoing farmers protest in India as uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames, a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that C...

Sub-committee of eminent engineers constituted to review foundation design of Ram Temple

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee has constituted a sub committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and reccomendations on the foundation design for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, informed Shri Ra...

Ex-diplomats slam Canada, say encouraged by its 'support', protesting farmers hardened stance

Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeaus statement on the ongoing farmers protest in India as uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames, a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020