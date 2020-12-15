People News Roundup: John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89

People News Roundup: John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:29 IST
John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89
"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89. David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, died after a short illness in Cornwall, southwestern England, on Saturday evening.
