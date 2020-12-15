Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Pajama Suit helps teleworkers look good for Zoom calls

Aoki has warned it will book billions of yen in losses this year. A survey by the Pew Research Center shows that most Americans want to continue working from home even after the pandemic, suggesting apparel companies will need to continue to innovate in a new era of "office" work.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:15 IST
Japan's Pajama Suit helps teleworkers look good for Zoom calls

Want to look good for a Zoom meeting but don't want to get too dressed up? A Japanese apparel company has created a "Pajamas Suit" that's meant to resemble office attire but feel as snug as sleepwear. Aoki Holdings is marketing the navy, beige, black and dark grey suits for both men and women to teleworkers as "more than pajamas and less than fashionable clothes."

Sold as suit separates, the jackets are knit cardigans and can be mixed and matched with elastic-waist pants designed for sitting for long periods. All items in the collection cost 4,990 yen ($48) each in Aoki's online store. The "pajama suit" highlights the ways clothing makers are trying to adapt as they struggle to sell business suits with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping office workers at home. Aoki has warned it will book billions of yen in losses this year.

A survey by the Pew Research Center shows that most Americans want to continue working from home even after the pandemic, suggesting apparel companies will need to continue to innovate in a new era of "office" work. ($1 = 104 yen)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC says continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty.

SC says continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty....

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO off to flying start; subscribed 1.57 times within first few hours

The initial public offer of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities was subscribed 1.57 times within the first few hours of opening of bidding on Tuesday. This is the second initial public offer this month to have received over subscription in the fi...

China's blue-chip index firms on upbeat data, cenbank's liquidity boost

Chinas blue-chip index ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat factory data and a liquidity injection by the countrys central bank. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,945.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 to 3,367...

SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for last 7-8 months.

SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for last 7-8 months....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020