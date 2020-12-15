Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackpink members now have more Instagram followers than rest of top 10 K-Pop stars combined

Members of the Blackpink group - Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, are also the only girls on the list except for IU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:28 IST
Blackpink members now have more Instagram followers than rest of top 10 K-Pop stars combined
Image Credit: Twitter (@ygent_official)

Blackpink members – Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, are without a doubt the biggest K-Pop stars and their massive fan following is evident by their Instagram accounts, collective followers of which surpass the combined total of Instagram followers of rest K-Pop stars in the top 10 list, according to K-Pop database.

Members of the group are also the only girls on the list except for IU. The four-member South Korean girl band has been global superstars since the release of their June 2016 single "Boombayah."

Band member Lisa has the most Instagram followers in the K-Pop industry at 43.5 million followed by Jennie at 36.6 million. Rose and Jisoo have 33.2 million and 32.9 million followers respectively. All the four stars are consecutively the most followed K-Pop celebrities in the world.

The fandom of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo have reached new heights ever since Netflix aired the 'Blackpink Light Up the Sky' documentary which explores the story of the Blackpink bandmates as individuals and as a team.

Blackpink is also set to launch a live stream concert on YouTube later this month. The virtual event, which will begin at the midnight of December 27, will be available exclusively on Blackpink's YouTube channel. Fans can now purchase access to 'The Show' on Blackpink's YouTube channel. The streamer offers two purchase options, standard (USD 29.99) and plus (USD 39.99), to attend the virtual concert and to access other membership perks including custom emojis and behind-the-scenes content.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From scoring goals to saving Argentina's economy: Martin Guzman

When Martin Guzman was doing a PhD in economics at Brown University in the United States, he and two other Argentine friends formed part of their departments intramural soccer team and reached the tournament final. Losing 1-0, Argentinas no...

Benchmarks inch up to fresh highs; HDFC twins sparkle

Equity benchmark Sensex recovered from early losses to end marginally up at its new closing record on Tuesday, led by gains in index majors HDFC twins. The 30-share BSE index ended 9.71 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 46,263.17.Similarly,...

Fresh off Electoral College win, Biden to stump in Georgia for Democratic Senate candidates

A day after the Electoral College confirmed his presidential victory, Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates whose Jan. 5 runoff elections could make or break his domestic policy ag...

FACTBOX-U.S. bank pandemic regulatory relief expiring on Dec. 31

In addition to unprecedented economic stimulus, the CARES Act passed by the U.S. Congress in March granted regulatory waivers to make it possible for lenders to help struggling borrowers by extending or deferring loan repayments without adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020