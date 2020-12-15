Blackpink members now have more Instagram followers than rest of top 10 K-Pop stars combined

Blackpink members – Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, are without a doubt the biggest K-Pop stars and their massive fan following is evident by their Instagram accounts, collective followers of which surpass the combined total of Instagram followers of rest K-Pop stars in the top 10 list, according to K-Pop database.

Members of the group are also the only girls on the list except for IU. The four-member South Korean girl band has been global superstars since the release of their June 2016 single "Boombayah."

Band member Lisa has the most Instagram followers in the K-Pop industry at 43.5 million followed by Jennie at 36.6 million. Rose and Jisoo have 33.2 million and 32.9 million followers respectively. All the four stars are consecutively the most followed K-Pop celebrities in the world.

The fandom of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo have reached new heights ever since Netflix aired the 'Blackpink Light Up the Sky' documentary which explores the story of the Blackpink bandmates as individuals and as a team.

Blackpink is also set to launch a live stream concert on YouTube later this month. The virtual event, which will begin at the midnight of December 27, will be available exclusively on Blackpink's YouTube channel. Fans can now purchase access to 'The Show' on Blackpink's YouTube channel. The streamer offers two purchase options, standard (USD 29.99) and plus (USD 39.99), to attend the virtual concert and to access other membership perks including custom emojis and behind-the-scenes content.