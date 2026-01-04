Left Menu

Telugu Language: A Global Civilisation and Spiritual Legacy

Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool hailed Telugu as a thriving civilisation and spiritual tradition at the Third World Telugu Conference. He emphasized Telugu's global reach and cultural significance, noting its role in Mauritius' multicultural identity. The next conference will focus on expanding Telugu's cultural and educational impact globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:31 IST
Telugu Language: A Global Civilisation and Spiritual Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool, emphasized the cultural and spiritual significance of the Telugu language at the Third World Telugu Conference in Guntur district. Highlighting Telugu as a living civilisation, he welcomed delegates from nearly 50 nations united by their cultural heritage.

During the event, Gokhool linked the conference's timing with the upcoming year 2026, a period of reflection and renewal akin to Ugadi, celebrated as a national holiday in Mauritius. He stressed that the shared human spirit of preserving heritage is universal.

Gokhool underlined the strong ties between India and Mauritius, supported by shared history, values, and high-level visits. The next World Telugu Conference will be in Mauritius, further promoting Telugu culture. Efforts are in place to safeguard Telugu's linguistic and cultural legacy, with institutions like the Mauritius Telugu Mahasabha playing a pivotal role.

TRENDING

1
Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
3
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
4
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026