Telugu Language: A Global Civilisation and Spiritual Legacy

The President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool, emphasized the cultural and spiritual significance of the Telugu language at the Third World Telugu Conference in Guntur district. Highlighting Telugu as a living civilisation, he welcomed delegates from nearly 50 nations united by their cultural heritage.

During the event, Gokhool linked the conference's timing with the upcoming year 2026, a period of reflection and renewal akin to Ugadi, celebrated as a national holiday in Mauritius. He stressed that the shared human spirit of preserving heritage is universal.

Gokhool underlined the strong ties between India and Mauritius, supported by shared history, values, and high-level visits. The next World Telugu Conference will be in Mauritius, further promoting Telugu culture. Efforts are in place to safeguard Telugu's linguistic and cultural legacy, with institutions like the Mauritius Telugu Mahasabha playing a pivotal role.