Telugu: A Living Civilisation with Global Resonance

In a significant address at the Third World Telugu Conference in Guntur, Dharam Gokhool, President of Mauritius, asserted that Telugu transcends its status as a mere language, standing instead as a living civilisation and a spiritual beacon.

Speaking to delegates from around 50 countries, Gokhool described the event as a historic gathering of the Telugu diaspora. Highlighting its international reach, he noted Telugu's presence in over 50 countries and its important cultural role in Mauritius.

He spoke about the strong socio-cultural ties between Mauritius and India, bound by shared history and values. He also noted that Mauritius prioritizes Telugu at multiple educational levels in its formal education system, further cementing its cultural significance.