Telugu: A Living Civilisation with Global Resonance

President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool, emphasised the cultural and spiritual significance of the Telugu language at the Third World Telugu Conference in Guntur. Acknowledging its global presence, he highlighted the language's role in Mauritius' multicultural landscape and underscored the deep ties between India and Mauritius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant address at the Third World Telugu Conference in Guntur, Dharam Gokhool, President of Mauritius, asserted that Telugu transcends its status as a mere language, standing instead as a living civilisation and a spiritual beacon.

Speaking to delegates from around 50 countries, Gokhool described the event as a historic gathering of the Telugu diaspora. Highlighting its international reach, he noted Telugu's presence in over 50 countries and its important cultural role in Mauritius.

He spoke about the strong socio-cultural ties between Mauritius and India, bound by shared history and values. He also noted that Mauritius prioritizes Telugu at multiple educational levels in its formal education system, further cementing its cultural significance.

