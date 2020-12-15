Left Menu
Madhavan's 'Maara' to release in January on Amazon Prime Video

Actor R Madhavan-starrer Tamil movie Maara is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 8The film is a remake of 2015 Malayalam hit Charlie, which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvarthy. Meet MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021, Amazon Prime Video wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Updated: 15-12-2020 16:43 IST
Actor R Madhavan-starrer Tamil movie ''Maara'' is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 8

The film is a remake of 2015 Malayalam hit ''Charlie'', which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvarthy. The new version also features actor Shraddha Srinath, who has primarily appeared in Kannnada movies

''We are maddy in love with this fairy tale already! Meet #MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021!,'' Amazon Prime Video wrote on their official Twitter handle. ''Maara'' is directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. The film's music is composed by Ghibran, while Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan are the cinematographers. Bhuvan Srinivasan has done the editing.

