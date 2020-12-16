Left Menu
Development News Edition

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

It didnt make any sense to not do it, despite the calculated risk we had to take to shoot this during the pandemic, he added.Though this is the first time the actor is collaborating with the filmmaker duo, best known for films like Go Goa Gone, Stree, and Amazon series The Family Man, Devaiah said discussions had always been on and off with Raj-DK for other projects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:41 IST
It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology ''Unpaused'' during the coronavirus pandemic was a testimony to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the short -- titled 'Glitch' -- was the first project Devaiah took up in the Unlock phase in Maharashtra. ''It was a calculated risk to shoot during the pandemic. But I realised that art always figures out a way. We shot the film in Mumbai itself, in Madh Island and then for a day in Andheri. There were enough people on set, it didn't feel like we were short on crew,'' Devaiah told PTI.

Before the country went into the lockdown from March 25, the 42-year-old actor was shooting for filmmaker Reema Kagti's series ''Fallen'', another Amazon project, in Rajasthan. Devaiah, known for films like ''Shaitan'', ''Hunterrr'' and ''Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota'', said he felt extremely disappointed when the shoot was ''abruptly cut short''.

''I then started getting anxious as things started getting from bad to worse in terms of uncertainty. I soon realised that I am a bit privileged, there were many who were having a bit much worse. I eventually settled in with the feeling.'' It was during this time, the actor said, that the Raj-DK script took him by surprise. Devaiah said it was ''completely out of the blue'' and left him feeling amused because he hadn't even ''hustled'' to get the project.

''Raj called me and offered the part. Most of the scripts I read lie down on my bed, it's a thumb rule that if it gets me out of bed, I do it! With this one, I was out of bed, enacting the lines as I read. ''It was so much fun, quirky and a display of fantastic writing. I am familiar with their sense of humour and style. It didn't make any sense to not do it, despite the calculated risk we had to take to shoot this during the pandemic,'' he added.

Though this is the first time the actor is collaborating with the filmmaker duo, best known for films like ''Go Goa Gone'', ''Stree'', and Amazon series ''The Family Man'', Devaiah said discussions had always been on and off with Raj-DK for other projects. ''We had been discussing a few things but this is the first project which worked out. The other things are still in discussions but I'm glad we got started somewhere.

''It was sweet of them to tell me 'We don't know why we didn't work with you.' It took us 10 years, but better later than never,'' the actor said. ''Unpaused'' also features four other short films -- directed by Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra -- revolving around the themes of hope, second chances and new beginnings.

The anthology is slated to be released on Friday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre on Vijay Diwas

In an apparent dig at the Central government on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it is a matter of time when neighbouring countries of India were afraid of violating the border of the country and b...

Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans, researchers say

Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to point and ask for help, researchers said in a study published on Wednesday.The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity bu...

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Twitter has signed a multi-year deal with Amazons cloud arm Amazon Web Services AWS to leverage the public cloud to reliably deliver the real-time service with the lowest latency while improving the experience of its users with new features...

Fast walking in narrow corridors can increase COVID-19 transmission risk: Study

Fast walking in narrow spaces behind a group of people can significantly increase COVID-19 transmission risk, especially in children, according to a study which says virus-laden respiratory droplets can trail behind infected individuals mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020