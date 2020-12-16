Left Menu
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Finn Cole clarified what impact Polly’s divided loyalties can have

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:29 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6 can portray a jaw-dropping twist in the storyline with a continuation from the previous season. Image Credit: Instagram (peakyblindersofficial)

Peaky Blinders is confirmed to come back soon with Season 6. The imminent sixth season may not have an official release date, but that can't stop fans from predicting what they can see next.

According to the series' creator-cum-writer, Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be better than before despite the fact that the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated changes and badly affected the production in the last couple of months.

In an interview for the official Peaky Blinders website, Steven Knight revealed that "he'll be tapping into the 'supernatural element' throughout the new episodes." The appearance of ghosts won't be a shock for many fans as we've seen Tommy Shelby's visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) on countless occasions since her untimely death in series three, Express noted.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 can portray a jaw-dropping twist in the storyline with a continuation from the previous season. Polly Gray (played by Helen McCrory) sided with her son Michael Gray (Finn Cole) as Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) aligned with fascist Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

In a recently conversation with Digital Spy, the actor Finn Cole shared his thoughts on how Polly's divided loyalties will factor into the upcoming episodes of Peaky Blinders Season 6.

"Well, she might have a decision to make between the two of them. I mean, it's tough. What impact could that have on the family? It's so hard to talk about these types of things, even with my mates and family and my brother, Joe, still," Finn Cole opined.

"They'll ask every now and then about what's going on in Peaky. It's so hard to talk about it, or even predict what might happen, because even someone that's on the inside like me – I can't even predict what Steve [Knight's] going to do, because his brain is so much more detailed and experienced and all those things," Cole added.

"So I wouldn't want to say, but I know that that's going to be a great storyline, the sort of triangle between me, Tommy and Polly. I know that that's going to be a fantastic storyline, and I can't wait to get into it with those two," he further said.

Digital Spy earlier noted that there is a strong possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.

According to some sources, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will have a time jump from Season 5. "In series six, we'll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the '30s and how certain things transpired," Steven Knight said.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

