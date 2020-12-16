Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gal Gadot shares teaser of 'Wonder Woman 1984' illuminating Burj Khalifa

Ahead of the release of her DC superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984', Israeli star Gal Gadot shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa picturising the teaser of her upcoming flick.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:27 IST
Gal Gadot shares teaser of 'Wonder Woman 1984' illuminating Burj Khalifa
Wonder Woman 1984 illuminated Burj Khalifa in Dubai (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the release of her DC superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984', Israeli star Gal Gadot shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa picturising the teaser of her upcoming flick. The 35-year-old actor took to social media to share a dazzling picture which shows Burj Khalifa picturising the 'Wonder Woman 1984' teaser in Dubai.

The 'Date Night' star went on to compliment the post with a short note expressing his excitement to see a glimpse of her upcoming flick on the tallest screen in the world. "This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai" she wrote in the caption with a glitter emoticon.

The post for which fans flooded the comments section with appreciations for the star gained more than one million views within a few hours of being posted. The much-awaited film, 'Wonder Woman 1984'has secured a Christmas release date in several countries, while it will hit the Indian theatres a day early on December 24.

Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves, and Stephen Jones, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 mln euro loan

Finland is preparing to help its national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros 486 million, the company said on Wednesday.The final decision on the possible financing arrangement is subject to a decision ...

QUOTES-Reactions to New Zealand inquiry into historic abuse of children

Here are some reactions from church figures, NGOs and political leaders to New Zealands Royal Commission of Inquiry report on historic abuse of children in state and faith-based institutions that estimated that up to quarter of a million pe...

LGBTQ groups celebrate as Biden picks Buttigieg for Transportation secretary

Two of the US top LGBTQ advocacy groups celebrated after President-elect Joe Biden announced that he was nominating Pete Buttigieg as the US Secretary of Transportation. According to The Hill, if Buttigieg is confirmed to the post, he would...

Education Minister to announce JEE main exam schedule today

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday will announce the schedule for JEE main exam 2021. The announcement will be made at 6 pm today. The Minister said that he will also inform about the number of attempts fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020