It was conscious decision to stay away from love stories: Gautham Vasudev Menon on 'Paava Kadhaigal'

''Paava Kadhaigal'' is not an easy watch, says director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who believes the audience will be drawn to the upcoming Tamil anthology as the film shines a light on some of the most ''disturbing'' narratives prevalent in our society. The Netflix movie features three more shorts, directed by Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara and Vetri Maaran, and explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships.

Menon, best known for romance dramas ''Minnale'', its Hindi remake ''Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'' and the National Award-winning ''Vaaranam Aayiram'', said the filmmakers collectively decided on honour, rather than the staple theme of love. ''It was a conscious decision to stay away from love stories. We discussed a lot of ideas and genres and somewhere we all said ok to something based on honour. Stories which might be disturbing or shake you up but will also be compelling. ''It is not going to be easy watching them but you are drawn to it. Everybody set out to make their own perspective of this idea and I set out to come with my production on it,'' the director Told PTI in an interview over Zoom.

Menon, 47, said all the collaborators were on the same page as far as the intention was concerned. ''Within that we were (also) clear about our perspective with the subject in mind. When post production started, the four of us got to know each other better. We all connected well,'' he added.

Written and directed by Menon, the short ''Vaanmagal'' revolves around a family grappling with guilt, anger and social stigma after their spirited young daughter suffers a traumatic incident. Menon also stars in the film alongside South star Simran. Simran, known for films like ''Tere Mere Sapne'', ''Vaali'' and ''Priyamaanavale'', said women often feel pressured by the society to toe the line.

''Most of the time women come under pressure of society, men and their family and they feel they are bound to do certain things the way society or family wants them to be. It's her choice to be happy or say no, then this honour, sin or pride will not affect her,'' she said. The 44-year-old actor believes cinema can at least create awareness, if not bring about a change.

''Entertainment is a medium where people get influenced. We have to be sensitive about what we show them. We are mirrors and we are reflecting certain roles. In our film, we have given a positive note. The message is clear in our story,'' she said. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment, ''Paava Kadhaigal'' is slated to be released on Friday..