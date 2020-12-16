Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani actress Firdous Begum dies at 73

Firdous Begum, the famous Pakistani veteran actress who shot to fame for her iconic role in 1970s movie Heer Ranjah, passed away here on Wednesday. Her iconic role in Heer Ranjah made her the most sought-after actress in 1970s.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:23 IST
Pakistani actress Firdous Begum dies at 73

Firdous Begum, the famous Pakistani veteran actress who shot to fame for her iconic role in 1970’s movie ‘Heer Ranjah’, passed away here on Wednesday. She was 73. Firdous was shifted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to a brain hemorrhage where she breathed her last here on Wednesday, according to her family.

A leading lady of Pakistani films from 1970s to 1980s, Firdous started her film career in 1963 with a movie ‘Fanoos’ in which she had a supporting role. She got a break from movie ‘Malangi’ in 1965 and thereafter there was no looking back. Her iconic role in ‘Heer Ranjah’ made her the most sought-after actress in 1970s. Firdous performed in over 150 Punjabi, Urdu and Pashto films. She married to fellow actor Akmal Khan who died in 1967. Later she married actor Ijaz Durani who played male lead in ‘Heer Ranjah.’ She is survived by her three children, two sons and a daughter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, the private company deve...

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...

India has extremely high tariffs: USTR Lighthizer

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said India has extremely high tariffs and reducing import duties for certain American goods would help in boosting bilateral trade. Lighthizer also indicated that the change in administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020