Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organs of brain dead Gujarat boy donated to five children

His kidneys were transplanted into two girls, aged 14 and 17, in Ahmedabad and liver into a two-year-old boy from Bhavnagar, it said.His corneas were donated to Lok Drashti Chakshu Bank, the release said..

PTI | Surat | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:58 IST
Organs of brain dead Gujarat boy donated to five children
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A toddler from Gujarat gave a new lease of life to five children, including two from Russia and Ukraine, when his parents donated his organs after he was declared brain dead following an accident. Jash Sanjeev Oza was declared brain dead by doctors a few days after he suffered brain haemorrhage due to a fall from the second floor of a house in his neighbourhood while playing, said an NGO on Wednesday, which facilitated the entire process.

The two-and-a-half-year-old boy's heart, lung, kidneys, liver and eyes were donated after a consent from his family, it said. Parents of the boy, whose father Sanjeev Oza is a journalist, decided to donate his organs after officials of the NGO, Donate Life, approached them,the organisation said in a a release.

Jash's heart was transplanted into a four-year-old child from Russia and lung into to a boy from Ukraine,the release said. His kidneys were transplanted into two girls, aged 14 and 17, in Ahmedabad and liver into a two-year-old boy from Bhavnagar, it said.

His corneas were donated to Lok Drashti Chakshu Bank, the release said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, the private company deve...

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...

India has extremely high tariffs: USTR Lighthizer

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said India has extremely high tariffs and reducing import duties for certain American goods would help in boosting bilateral trade. Lighthizer also indicated that the change in administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020