Director talks on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, what we know on plot

Fans are quite happy after learning that The Rising of the Shield Hero is officially renewed for Season 2. The remarkable success of Season 1 was huge that opened doors for multiple seasons.

The release of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was highly expected in 2020, but China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, the viewers need to wait for additional time for the second season.

Thanks to Crunchyroll for taking to Twitter and hinting that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021. See the tweet below:

Thanks to the creators for renewing The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 before the release of Season 2. The series enthusiasts find no words to express gratitude to the creators for renewing Season 3 before the premiere of Season 2. Now they want to know if the creators are working on both seasons simultaneously or consecutively.

The plot or synopsis for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to be revealed. However, the imminent season is likely to show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront a new foe in the imminent season. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

Some new faces including Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. They jointly will try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. The cast further includes Alen Lee, Xander Mobus, Morgan Berry, Billey Kameez, Erica Mender and Brianna Knickerbocker.

"A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naomi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna," the new director, Masato Jibo said his thought during Crunchyroll Expo.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series.

