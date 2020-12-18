Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Clooney dishes on his experience watching 'Batman and Robin'

American actor George Clooney feels superhero film 'Batman & Robin' is such a stinker, he says it is "physically" painful for him to watch the Warner Bros. superhero instalment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:59 IST
George Clooney dishes on his experience watching 'Batman and Robin'
George Clooney. Image Credit: ANI

American actor George Clooney feels superhero film 'Batman & Robin' is such a stinker, he says it is "physically" painful for him to watch the Warner Bros. superhero instalment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while chatting with American radio personality Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show this week, the 59-year-old Oscar winner star got candid about the experience and just how much he loathes the 1997 film.

The director-producer Clooney has made it no secret in the past he feels the film is weak but dished even more to Stern, which included sharing his USD 1 million salary. He also noted Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Mr Freeze, landed a payday of USD 25 million. Clooney said when Stern asked about production regrets, "I couldn't have done that one differently. It's a big machine, that thing. You have to remember at that point, I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn't the guy who could greenlight a movie."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Ocean's Eleven' star took over the role of Batman after Val Kilmer played the character a single time in 'Batman Forever', following Michael Keaton's successful run as Batman in two films directed by Tim Burton. Clooney also noted that he and Schwarzenegger did not work together on the production, even though it appears they share screen-time. Clooney said, "We never even saw each other. It's a big, monster machine, and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said."

The Hollywood Reporter reported, 'The Descendants' star admitted pretty much everyone involved was to blame for the massive dud. "The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman - who's won the Oscar for writing since then - he wrote the screenplay. And it's a terrible screenplay, he'll tell you. I'm terrible in it, I'll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he'd say, 'Yeah, it didn't work.' We all whiffed on that one." (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renzi says he's prepared to sink Italy gov't over disputed COVID rescue plan

The Italian government must revise its strategy to recover from the coronavirus, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, threatening to cause the administrations collapse by withdrawing the backing of his small centrist party. We...

EIB and MONETA sign €70m loan to support Czech's SMEs and mid-cap companies

The European Investment Bank EIB signed a 70 million loan equivalent to CZK 1.8 billion with MONETA, one of the largest retail and small business banks in the Czech Republic, to support SMEs and mid-cap companies. MONETAs primary focus is c...

Congress shedding crocodile tears on farmers' issue, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed a Kisan Kalyan farmers welfare event in Raisen and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the conference. PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis wont b...

Over 4.5 cr people in India will be forced to migrate from homes by 2050 due to climate disasters

Over 4.5 crore people will be forced to migrate from their homes in India by 2050 due to climate disasters including floods, droughts and cyclones, three times more than the present figures, according to a new report. In 2020, the number of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020