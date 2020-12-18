Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sophie Turner urges people to wear face masks amid COVID-19

The 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner recently took to Instagram to address the issue of face masks, which have become a point of contention across the country as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:28 IST
Sophie Turner urges people to wear face masks amid COVID-19
Sophie Turner. Image Credit: ANI

The 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner recently took to Instagram to address the issue of face masks, which have become a point of contention across the country as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on. According to Fox News, masks covering both the mouth and nose are recommended by health officials to help prevent the spreading of particles in public spaces, though some believe them to be a restriction on their personal freedoms, as many establishments require them to be worn for entry.

Turner recently addressed the controversy on her Instagram Story with a simple video message. She said, according to Page Six, "If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea."

Turner shares a child with 31-year-old star Joe Jonas. The baby, reported to be a little girl named Willa, was born in July. The outlet reports that Turner and Jonas live in Los Angeles, currently a hot spot for the coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently enacted a regional stay-at-home order after capacities in intensive care units dropped below 15 per cent in certain regions of California. The Los Angeles Times recently reported that fewer than 100 beds are available in intensive care units in all of Los Angeles County.

As per Fox News, Turner previously gave fans a tiny peek into her life with Jonas amid quarantine. The star appeared on 'Conan at Home' in April and admitted that since she had been stuck at home, she was dressing for comfort, frequently wearing sweat pants.

"I mean, this is something that's only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw ... it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, 'If you're wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?'" she said. "Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that."

The actor added: "Joe wears denim trousers at home - where no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I've been in days." (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renzi says he's prepared to sink Italy gov't over disputed COVID rescue plan

The Italian government must revise its strategy to recover from the coronavirus, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, threatening to cause the administrations collapse by withdrawing the backing of his small centrist party. We...

EIB and MONETA sign €70m loan to support Czech's SMEs and mid-cap companies

The European Investment Bank EIB signed a 70 million loan equivalent to CZK 1.8 billion with MONETA, one of the largest retail and small business banks in the Czech Republic, to support SMEs and mid-cap companies. MONETAs primary focus is c...

Congress shedding crocodile tears on farmers' issue, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed a Kisan Kalyan farmers welfare event in Raisen and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the conference. PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis wont b...

Over 4.5 cr people in India will be forced to migrate from homes by 2050 due to climate disasters

Over 4.5 crore people will be forced to migrate from their homes in India by 2050 due to climate disasters including floods, droughts and cyclones, three times more than the present figures, according to a new report. In 2020, the number of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020