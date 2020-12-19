Is Disney unwilling to bring Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as Captain Sparrow?

The movie lovers have been waiting for over three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The success of previous movies paved the way for more sequels. Follow the article to get latest update.

While the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has been a big hurdle on the way of making Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Johnny Depp's legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard is believed another relevant fact for its delay. However, the good news is that the team is working on the script.

Currently there are two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. Both the versions are the reboots of popular franchise. Recently Disney has hired Pirates of the Caribbean writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl screenwriter and creator Craig Mazin to work on the story at an advanced level. It is expected that Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the project as he has produced all the previous installments.

Disney hired Deapool writer team, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick in 2019 to reboot Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but they are no longer working on the project.

Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio teamed up for the first four movies of Pirates of the Caribbean series. The stories are The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011).

Disney already announced that the actress Margot Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson will be joining the team to work on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Devdiscourse earlier reported that Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney, and Christina Hodson is on board to write the script.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

The returning of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be confirmed. However, fans already launched a petition to garner more support from various part of the world in favor of his role in the upcoming movie.

Johnny Depp has always been a big reason to the success of Pirates of the Caribbean previous movies, but The Hollywood Reporter alleges that Disney is no longer interested in having him as Captain Jack Sparrow, even for a cameo. The popular publication reported:

"Disney had already backed away from a Pirates future with Depp well before the U.K. trial, even if it never formally severed ties. Bruckheimer, who has been one of Depp's biggest champions and once suggested the finger injury happened because "he got it caught in a car door," was hoping to at least bring the Captain Jack Sparrow character back briefly in the next outing — said to be a female-centric incarnation fronted by Margot Robbie. Disney balked."

The imminent movie Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

