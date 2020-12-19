Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britney Spears soars temperature while flaunting her 'super flexible' body

Soaring the temperature on social media, American singer Britney Spears, on Saturday (local time) treated her fans with a headstand picture of herself.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:12 IST
Britney Spears soars temperature while flaunting her 'super flexible' body
Britney Spears. Image Credit: ANI

Soaring the temperature on social media, American singer Britney Spears, on Saturday (local time) treated her fans with a headstand picture of herself.

The 'Princess of pop' took to Instagram to share a picture on the story sharing feature of her flexible body where she is effortlessly seen practicing a revolved split-legged headstand.

The 39-year-old star is giving major fitness goals to her fans with the capture, in which she is seen sporting a yellow sports bra with black shorts. A beautifully illuminated Christmas tree can be seen in the background. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Antony Waste Handling Cell garners Rs 90 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Saturday said it has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday. The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at Rs 315 apiec...

Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000

Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys official death toll to 50,347.Authorities also reported 28,209 new coronavirus cases in the last day, including 6,459 in M...

Cops asked to probe Akhtar's defamation plaint against Kangana

A court in Mumbai on Saturday directed the police to probe the defamation complaint filed byBollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar againstactor Kangana Ranaut, and asked them to submit a report on January 16. Akhtar had last month filed a criminal...

Thailand reports jump in local coronavirus infections linked to shrimp market

Thailand has nine new local coronavirus infections, the biggest one-day rise in local transmissions in more than seven months, health officials said on Saturday. The nine cases are connected to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province, near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020