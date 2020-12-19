Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Ivy & Bean' to get live-action movie treatment at Netflix

Streaming platform Netflix has bought the rights to childrens book series Ivy Bean and will be adapting them into live-action feature films. According to a press release issued by the platform, the movies based on Annie Barrows bestselling childrens book series will be one-hour long family films.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:56 IST
'Ivy & Bean' to get live-action movie treatment at Netflix

Streaming platform Netflix has bought the rights to children's book series “Ivy & Bean” and will be adapting them into live-action feature films. According to a press release issued by the platform, the movies based on Annie Barrows’ bestselling children's book series will be one-hour long family films. Kathy Waugh is writing the movies.

“With a 1-hour run-time, the 'Ivy & Bean' film series will still very much be movies the whole family can enjoy. ''Safe, fun and elevated comedy-adventures, they also have the wonderful benefit of giving the youngest members of the family an opportunity to see themselves as the star of their own story,'' Naketha Mattocks, Netflix's director of family features, said in a statement. ''Ivy & Bean'' follows two unlikely friends -- the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy. Yet the two discover that an adventure can reveal that even seemingly different people can become the best of friends. The series comprises of 12 books, written by Barrows and illustrated by Sophie Blackall.

Kindle Entertainment, backed by Lionsgate TV, is producing the movie series..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Red, delectable and nutritive Cherries from Chile promoted for the first time in India

New Delhi India, December 19 ANINewsVoir Its the perfect time of the year to top up your Christmas and New Year celebrations with red, juicy and nutritious Cherries from Chile. The Chilean Cherry Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Ass...

This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Among Us, one of the most popular online multiplayer games of 2020, will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.Announcing the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the com...

What a spell by the Australians, pace matters: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for bundling India out for a meagre 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Taking to Twitter the veteran s...

6 Pakistanis among 7 chargesheeted by NIA in narcotics seizure case of Gujarat

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against seven people including six Pakistani nationals in a case of seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday. The charge sheet was filed on Friday before a special National In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020