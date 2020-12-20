Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle Next year, as coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world, consumers are expected to return to restaurants, sports arenas and cinemas. This year, the Canadian singer-songwriter and the health workers are back, singing his hit "Holy" together to raise funds to help Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:30 IST
Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle

Next year, as coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world, consumers are expected to return to restaurants, sports arenas and cinemas. But with films like "Matrix 4," "In the Heights" and "Dune" hitting TVs at the same time as theaters, and Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Loki" streaming on Disney+, will they even want to? K-Pop?

How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop. Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-Pop' into an international phenomenon.

Berlin rejigs film festival for pandemic times

Berlin became the first of next year's big European film festivals to bow to the coronavirus pandemic, announcing it would hold a reduced, online-only programme in March, a month later than usual, with an audience event in June. The festival, now in its 71st year, occupies a distinct position in the cinema calendar, with its trade component, the European Film Market (EMF), shaping how films and series are sold around the world and launching that year's co-productions as studio executives meet film makers.

Dr. Seuss's estate can sue over 'Star Trek' 'mash-up'

Dr. Seuss's estate may sue the publisher of a "Star Trek"-themed "mash-up" of the famed children's author's final book because it was not protected as "fair use," a federal appeals court ruled on Friday. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which oversees the estate, may sue ComicMix LLC for infringing its copyright in the 1990 Seuss book "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by publishing "Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go!"

Movie by gondola: Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape

Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas. Gondoliers in striped uniforms steer and position each boat in an outdoor canal to watch full-length films, a rare chance to visit the cinema after nine months of lockdowns.

Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

Five years ago pop star Justin Bieber was locked in a contest for Britain's favourite Christmas song with a group of little known health workers. He gave in. This year, the Canadian singer-songwriter and the health workers are back, singing his hit "Holy" together to raise funds to help Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases death toll goes up by seven to 4,234 Health department....

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britains health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that dropping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a fast-spreading new strain....

Ex-CMs Siddaramaiah&HDK say labour unrest not conducive for industrial growth in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday voiced concern over recent incidents of labour unrest at some private units in the state, saying such incidents were not conducive for industrial growth and all iss...

European neighbours restrict travel to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads

Several European countries placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly there.Belgium said it would close its borders to trains and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020