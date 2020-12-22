Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry says she used to pretend to be Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs

Then everybody kept telling me about you, This girl Katy, she looks just like you, and Im like, Who is this Katy And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because youre so pretty, and I was like, Oh, thank God. Shes so pretty, the actor said.The video of Not the End of the World is also a fun, ironic reference to the fact that Perry and Deschanel are always called lookalikes..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:16 IST
Katy Perry says she used to pretend to be Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that during her initial days in the entertainment industry she used to claim to be actor Zooey Deschanel to get into the nightclubs. The singer made the revelation during a Instagram Live session with Deschanel hours after the release of the music video of her new song ''Not the End of the World'', featuring the 40-year-old actor.

''When I moved to LA maybe 18 years ago... I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you,'' Perry said. ''But I have to admit something to you. When I first got to LA, I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club,'' the 36-year-old singer added.

Deschanel, best known for her work on films like ''The Good Girl'',''The New Guy'', ''Elf'', and sitcom ''New Girl'', said she knew about Perry pretending to be her as many people from the industry at that time mentioned they had met a girl who had an uncanny resemblance with her. ''People were like 'I saw you!' But I'm such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going like, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you! Then everybody kept telling me about you, 'This girl Katy, she looks just like you,' and I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?''' ''And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you're so pretty, and I was like, 'Oh, thank God. She's so pretty','' the actor said.

The video of ''Not the End of the World'' is also a fun, ironic reference to the fact that Perry and Deschanel are always called lookalikes..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'B Positive' gets five-episode back order from CBS

Comedy series B Positive is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the show, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, a back order. The multi-camera show is created by writer Marco Pennette, with The Big Bang Theory...

MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today

The Dharma Swatantrya Religious Freedom Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month. The three-day session of the Legi...

Breaking the mould: Angsty dance form goes to Olympics, and Indians ready their moves too

From the sidewalks of New York City where it was born in the 1970s, breakdancing, or more correctly breaking, has reached an arena its movers and shakers could never have fathomed - the Olympics. And Indian practitioners of the angsty art f...

US Restricts export with Russian, Chinese entities over military ties

In another major setback to China, the US has designated 58 Chinese companies out of 103 companies as foreign entities with military ties thereby restricting export, re-export and transfers with them. Along with the 58 Chinese companies, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020