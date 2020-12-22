Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan, Mahaveer Jain announce 'epic series' highlighting incredible stories of India's freedom
Filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan, and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands to announce a seven-episode-long series to tell incredible stories of India's freedom.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:51 IST
Filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan, and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands to announce a seven-episode-long series to tell incredible stories of India's freedom. The series comes as a part of the 'Change Within' initiative that was launched by the Indian film fraternity in 2019 to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the first Epic series of the 'Change Within' initiative. "Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence," he tweeted.
"Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan & Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our FREEDOM," his tweet further read. The seven-episode-long series will highlight the valour, values, and culture of India. (ANI)
