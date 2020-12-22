Left Menu
Simu Liu addresses criticism over his role alongside Mark Wahlberg in new movie

The actor further said that he hopes to start progressive conversations with Wahlberg.I deleted a couple of tweets I made regarding the past actions of one of my co-stars as a gesture of professionalism and to open to door to progressive conversations and hopefully positive change, Liu wrote.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:19 IST
Actor Simu Liu has defended his role in “Arthur the King'' opposite Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, whom he had criticised over his past actions. The Chinese-Canadian actor received brickbats from social media with some labelling him hypocrite after he deleted his tweets critical of Wahlberg for assaulting two Vietnamese men in 1988.

Taking to Instagram, Liu explained his decision to remove his posts, saying he did it out of ''professionalism''. The actor further said that he hopes to start ''progressive conversations'' with Wahlberg.

''I deleted a couple of tweets I made regarding the past actions of one of my co-stars as a gesture of professionalism and to open to door to progressive conversations and (hopefully) positive change,'' Liu wrote. ''Obviously it’d be pretty weird to go to work with that tweet still up. I meant what I said in the moment; I was very angry hearing about what happened. But that doesn’t mean I don’t think there’s room to grow and work together to find an opportunity to educate and do some good, which I’m excited to do in addition to shooting the movie,'' he added.

Liu said he joined the cast of the movie because he liked its script and he did not want to pass up the role. ''I was and am very passionate about bringing this story to the screen, and playing a character that is undoubtedly a positive representation of an Asian man,'' he added.

To be directed by Simon Cellan Jones, ''Arthur the King''is based on Mikael Lindnord's 2017 book ''Arthur: The Dog who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home'' and features Wahlberg in the lead. He will portray Lindnord, the Swedish adventure racer who won the hearts of millions when he and his team adopted Arthur, a badly wounded but big-hearted stray dog who tagged along with them during an epic endurance race in Ecuador.

Liu recently completed production for ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'', in which he features alongside Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina. The Marvel Studios film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will release on July 9, 2021 in the US. The actor currently stars in the popular CBC series ''Kim’s Convenience'', which was renewed for seasons five and six.

