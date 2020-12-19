John Wick: Chapter 4 updates: Director Stahelski talks on franchise future

Since the making of John Wick: Chapter 4 was hinted in May last year prior to the release of John Wick 3, fans have become more aggressive to know what they can see next. Read further to know more about the upcoming movie.

Fans became disappointed after a rumor over the web world taking toll that John Wick 4 would mark end to the franchise. But the lead actor, Keanu Reeves said that he would continue making sequels, as long as the films are successful. Thus, we can say that fans will get the chance to amuse with John Wick 5 in future.

In a recent media conversation, the franchise director, Chad Stahelski hinted his opinions on John Wick 4. "People ask me this all the time, am I ending the movie for a cliffhanger? Is there a number four it's headed for?," Stahelski said in an interview with IndieWire. "Keanu [Reeves] and I have never, from one to two, two to three, ever expected to do a sequel or a follow-up," he added.

Stahelski said the upcoming chapters of John Wick can bring happy or sorrowful ending as the hero either dying, or on the run. He also said Lionsgate, is happy with the ending.

"John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there's no happy ending. He's got nowhere to go," Stahelski said. "Honestly, I challenge you right now, here's a question to you: How do you f***ing want me to end it? Do you think he's going to ride off into the f***ing sunset? He's killed 300 f***ing people and he's just going to [walk away], everything's okay? He's just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you're this f***ing guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy's day going to end? He's f***ed for the rest of his life. It's just a matter of time." He added.

Not only that, Fans will be happy to hear that John Wick: Chapter 5 will also be worked upon. Lionsgate's CEO, Jon Feltheimer, announced the confirmation on the making of John Wick 5 in August 2020.

"We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year," said Jon Feltheimer.

The franchise enthusiasts will be quite happy to learn that Bridget Moynahan will be returning with Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 to play the role of Helen. Other actors like Alfie Allen as Iosef Tarasov, Ian McShane as Winston, John Leguizamo as Aurelio, Michael Nyqvist as Viggo Tarasov, Willem Dafoe as Marcus, Adrianne Palicki as Ms Perkins, Jason Mantzoukas as Tick Tock Man and Dean Winters as Avi.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to be premiered on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on John Wick 4, John Wick 5 and other Hollywood movies.

