Celebrating 50 Years of Leo Packers and Movers: Adapting Tradition to Innovation

Leo Packers and Movers, a renowned name in relocation services, marks its 50th anniversary this year, tracing a transformative journey from its 1975 founding to a global presence. Established as a regional enterprise, it has grown into a national powerhouse, embracing family values and preparing for future challenges.

Throughout its history, Leo Packers has positioned itself as more than just a moving company by building lasting relationships with clients. Key milestones include expanding operations to a pan-India reach, strengthening logistics, and pioneering digital transformation with initiatives like AI integration to streamline operations and enhance customer experience.

Under Director Abhay Shah's leadership, Leo is set on a dynamic trajectory focusing on digital enablement, sustainability, and global leadership. With a network spanning 170+ countries and continued innovation, Leo Packers and Movers remains committed to evolving while staying true to its founding values, ensuring enduring success in the industry.