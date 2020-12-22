Left Menu
Deshmukh calls for simple Christmas in view of COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday appealed to people to celebrate Christmas in a simple manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The choir should have a maximum of 10 members, the statement said.Deshmukh also suggested organising thanksgiving mass in churches at 7 pm or before that instead of midnight on December 31.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:57 IST
Deshmukh calls for simple Christmas in view of COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday appealed to people to celebrate Christmas in a simple manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an official statement issued three days ahead of the festival, Deshmukh called for observing physical distancing norms, wearing masks in public and using sanitisers to curb the spread of the infection.

According to the guidelines issued by the state government, prayer meetings in churches should be organised with attendance of maximum of 50 persons on the day of Christmas. The choir should have a maximum of 10 members, the statement said.

Deshmukh also suggested organising thanksgiving mass in churches at 7 pm or before that instead of midnight on December 31. A night curew (11 pm to 6 am) has been imposed in municipal corporation areas of Maharashtra from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

