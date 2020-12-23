The Incredibles 3 – Which characters can return? What we know so far

Is Incredible 3 is under development? The animated enthusiasts truly have not forgotten the lovable and beautiful characters that created magic in the previous two movies. The passionate lovers of The Incredibles franchise are eagerly waiting to see the third movie.

The Pixar Animation Studios The Incredibles 2 box office grossed USD 608,581,744 in North America, USD 634,204,270 in other territories and globally totals USD 1,242,786,014 against the budget of USD 200 million. The film crossed the USD 1 billion mark on July 30, 2018, holding the rank of seventh animated film and the 36th film of all time to reach the milestone.

The success of Incredibles 2 was immense across the world, which still continues to trigger fans' demand for Incredibles 3. It's obvious that the third installment can take time as there was a time gap of 14 years between first two installments.

The Incredibles director Brad Bird earlier said "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third on."

However, it is also true that Brad Bird is not in the mood to rush for making The Incredibles 3 to fulfill fan's demand. The 63 years old 'Instead Mission: Impossible' director needs adequate time to present something new to the franchise aficionados.

If Brad Bird works on Incredibles 3, he will surely ensure the returning of actors such as Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner and Craig T Nelson will return to lend their voice.

"I would rather say I'm not closed to it, but it's not on my mind," Bird said earlier to Deadline.

"It's like, the last thing you want to do after swimming in the ocean for a month is go for a swim. I need to do something else for a while, and we'll see what the future has in store," he added.

If we get third movie, we can expect all of the Parrs to return, so that's Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell and Huck Milner as Bob, Helen, Violet and Dash, respectively.

The Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to learn more updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

