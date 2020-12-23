My Hero Academia Chapter 296: Preview hints something can happen to Shigaraki

The My Hero Academia artist Kohei Horikoshi have not gone for Christmas and New Year break. Thus, the manga lovers are likely to get the spoilers for Chapter 296 with raw leaks before Christmas. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The manga lovers continue expressing gratitude to Kohei Horikoshi for churning out chapters for My Hero Academia every weekend. However, we have come to know that the publisher has gone for Christmas and New Year break. Thus, we all need to wait for My Hero Academia Chapter 296 till the first week of January.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 spoilers are expected to be out on Thursday. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Albeit the manga issue is complete, still it won't be released next weekend.

According to BlockToro, My Hero Academia Chapter 296 spoilers are likely to mainly focus on Shigaraki struggling with AFO who wants to take full control over him. The rematch between Shigaraki and Deku will also continue in the next manga issue and there could also be a shocking reveal about a certain character.

The Twitter user Atsushi has revealed the short preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 296. It says – "What's waiting for Shigaraki at the end?" This preview hints something is likely to happen to Shigaraki. AFO could be waiting for Shigaraki at the end or it could even refer to Nana Shimura.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 Short Preview: "What's waiting for Shigaraki at the end?" — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) December 17, 2020

BlockToro further noted that the imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 296 can have a fresh start with many interesting things in the plotline. Deku has finally unlocked his 4th quirk and everyone is calling him the Spider-man of My Hero Academia manga series. It is because Deku can now sense things before it happens and that proves too much at the beginning which is why My Hero Academia 296 will show some training montage.

On the other hand, the upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 296 will show Deku recovering from injuries and later training hard to control the Black Whip and Danger Sense quirks. Deku is known for his hard work. The next chapter will elaborate on how Deku masters his new quirk so quickly.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 is likely to be released on Sunday, January 3, 2021. You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

