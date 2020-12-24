Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:16 IST
Jayam Ravi’s 'Bhoomi' to release on Disney+ Hotstar in Jan 2021

South film actor Jayam Ravi on Thursday said his upcoming film ''Bhoomi'' will be premiering on streamer Disney+ Hotstar during the festival of Pongal in January 2021. The actor, son of veteran film editor Mohan, took to Twitter to share details about the release of his Tamil-language feature.

''#Bhoomi coming to your homes this Pongal 2021 only on @DisneyplusHSVIP God Bless!''Ravi wrote. The movie reunites the actor with filmmaker Lakshman after their two successful movies -- ''Romeo Juliet'' (2015) and ''Bogan'' (2017).

Ravi also shared a long note alongside his tweet, thanking his fans for their never ending love and support. Reminiscing his journey in the film industry, the ''Thani Oruvan'' star said he owes it to his fans who have applauded, appreciated and given him the confidence to deliver meaningful cinema.

''They have treated me like their own during my tough times and boosted my morale through their endearing love for my movies. I would not have come this far without them who I consider as an extended part of my family,'' he added. The 40-year-old actor said he wanted to watch ''Bhoomi'' with his fans in theatres but fate has other plans for it.

''There have been many festive occasions when you have visited theatres to watch my films as part of your celebrations. This time, I feel blessed to celebrate the festivities with the beautiful movie in your homes,'' he added. Ravi also assured his fans that his other movies will definitely debut in cinema halls.

''With love, hope and prayers in my heart, I look forward to meeting you all in theatres soon for my other forthcoming theatrical releases,'' he added. ''Bhoomi'' also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Sakshi Dwivedi, Ronit Roy and Saranya Ponvannan, among others.

