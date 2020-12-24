Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pankaj Tripathi helped me reinvent as director: Satish Kaushik on 'Kaagaz'

In a virtual press conference, Kaushik, known for directing movies such as Tere Naam and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, said he wanted to push himself as a director and Kaagaz presented him with the perfect platform.When a new generation comes in, everything changes, the way we work, our atmosphere.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:08 IST
Pankaj Tripathi helped me reinvent as director: Satish Kaushik on 'Kaagaz'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik says he has reinvented himself as a director with his upcoming feature ''Kaagaz'', courtesy the film's lead actor Pankaj Tripathi who brought in a renewed energy to the project. Presented by superstar Salman Khan, the film is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. In a virtual press conference, Kaushik, known for directing movies such as ''Tere Naam'' and ''Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'', said he wanted to push himself as a director and ''Kaagaz'' presented him with the perfect platform.

''When a new generation comes in, everything changes, the way we work, our atmosphere. We then become old. But I wanted to do something new. As an actor, I keep showcasing that I'm updated, but as a director, I wanted to update myself. ''Pankaj has played a huge part in that. The moment I met him, I realised how I can update, innovate and reinvent myself through 'Kaagaz' with Pankaj. 'Kaagaz is my reinvention as a director,'' Kaushik told reporters. The drama, which was earlier scheduled to release in May, was pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The film is now releasing on streamer ZEE5 on January 7.

The 64-year-old actor said much like his protagonist in ''Kaagaz'', even he had an 18-year struggle to mount the film. Kaushik had first read about Lal's fascinating story when he was shooting for his 2001 romantic-drama ''Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai''. Two years later, Kaushik bought the rights to make a film on the subject but it wasn't until a decade later that things moved in a positive direction. ''Back then, no would even think that it's possible to make a film based on a true story. It's only post 2010 that the trend (of biopics) started. For seven years, I would tell people my plan to make the film, they'd appreciate but wonder how will it be possible. ''When 'Paan Singh Tomar' came in 2012, it got me excited. I thought even I have a fantastic story of a common man dealing with the system.'' What followed was several rewrites with his team of writers and it was only around 2016-2017, that Kaushik had a breakthrough and felt the script was falling in place.

''Then a big producer came on board and had also signed an actor. But I didn't find him suitable. I was still finding my Bharat Lal. When I saw Pankaj, I felt he was so understated and was doing consecutive remarkable work. ''My struggle came to an end the moment I approached him and he loved the narration. His confidence encouraged me to make the film any how,'' he added. Apart from premiering digitally, the film will also be released in select theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued five people and was searchi...

Pak court orders release of men charged in Daniel Pearl murder

In a surprise move, a Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the release of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides, who were convicted and sentenced in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pea...

Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates International Science Film Festival of India 2020

International Science Film Festival of India ISFFI is a major attraction of India International Science Festival 2020. This year, the ISFFI has received 634 science film entries from 60 countries. This is a vital platform to attract enthusi...

UP: BJP councillor seeks probe into alleged corruption at Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam

A BJP councillor has written to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary seeking an inquiry into alleged corruption at the water works department of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam. In his letter, Rajendra Tyagi claimed that contracts for drilling of a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020