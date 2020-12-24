Buzz Lightyear to appear in Toy Story spin-off Lightyear in summer 2022

Will Toy Story 5 be ever released in future? The success of Josh Cooley-directed Toy Story 4 released in June 2019 is believed to have opened another door for Toy Story 5. However, this is fans' imagination and it doesn't have any official confirmation.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

The producer, Mark Nielsen was asked about the possibility of Toy Story 5. Without ruling out a possibility of a fifth movie, Mark Nielsen said, "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem."

One good news linked to Toy Story 5 is a hint provided by Tim Allen. "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back. It seems they have been keeping the plan of making fifth movie for a long time.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Hanks said that the fourth film would be the final film in the main Toy Story series. He told Ellen DeGeneres that Tim Allen had "warned [him] about the emotional final goodbye between [their characters] Woody and Buzz [Lightyear in Toy Story 4].

There may not be any hope for Toy Story 5 but fans will be excited to know that Toy Story franchise is coming with a spin-off film Lightyear, which tells the in-universe origin of Buzz Lightyear character.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to "infinity and beyond" with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

The Avengers actor Chris Evans will lend his voice for Buzz Lightyear instead of Tim Allen. Earlier Toy story features the voice of Tim Allen as Lightyear. Pixar took to Twitter to confirm Chris Evans to star as Buzz Lightyear.

Chris Evans also used his Twitter handle to cite "And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

It is obvious the movie will give a boost to Toy Story Franchise. According to Collider, Angus MacLane, who is known for directing BURN-E, Toy Story Toons: Small Fry, and Toy Story of Terror!, will be directing Lightyear.

The spin-off LightYear is set to release in cinemas on June 17, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Frozen 3 plot revealed, movie can portray some characters with funny scenes