Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buzz Lightyear to appear in Toy Story spin-off Lightyear in summer 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:50 IST
Buzz Lightyear to appear in Toy Story spin-off Lightyear in summer 2022
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Hanks said that the fourth film would be the final film in the main Toy Story series. Image Credit: Facebook / Toy Story

Will Toy Story 5 be ever released in future? The success of Josh Cooley-directed Toy Story 4 released in June 2019 is believed to have opened another door for Toy Story 5. However, this is fans' imagination and it doesn't have any official confirmation.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

The producer, Mark Nielsen was asked about the possibility of Toy Story 5. Without ruling out a possibility of a fifth movie, Mark Nielsen said, "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem."

One good news linked to Toy Story 5 is a hint provided by Tim Allen. "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back. It seems they have been keeping the plan of making fifth movie for a long time.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Hanks said that the fourth film would be the final film in the main Toy Story series. He told Ellen DeGeneres that Tim Allen had "warned [him] about the emotional final goodbye between [their characters] Woody and Buzz [Lightyear in Toy Story 4].

There may not be any hope for Toy Story 5 but fans will be excited to know that Toy Story franchise is coming with a spin-off film Lightyear, which tells the in-universe origin of Buzz Lightyear character.

The Avengers actor Chris Evans will lend his voice for Buzz Lightyear instead of Tim Allen. Earlier Toy story features the voice of Tim Allen as Lightyear. Pixar took to Twitter to confirm Chris Evans to star as Buzz Lightyear.

Chris Evans also used his Twitter handle to cite "And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

It is obvious the movie will give a boost to Toy Story Franchise. According to Collider, Angus MacLane, who is known for directing BURN-E, Toy Story Toons: Small Fry, and Toy Story of Terror!, will be directing Lightyear.

The spin-off LightYear is set to release in cinemas on June 17, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Frozen 3 plot revealed, movie can portray some characters with funny scenes

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for pressure tactics to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new farm...

HC allows Gopalpur MLA to consult lawyer in jail

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to consult his lawyer while in judicial custody. Panigrahis lawyer Pitambar Acharya moved the court, saying the jail authorities did not allow his client to consult hi...

Amazon India's e-commerce unit loss widens to Rs 5,849.2 cr in FY20, revenue up 43 pc

Amazon Seller Services, the India online marketplace unit of e-tail giant Amazon, saw its losses widening to Rs 5,849.2 crore for 2019-20 fiscal from the previous year as expenses grew over 25 per cent, as per regulatory documents. Amazon S...

CIL board approves venturing into aluminium, solar sectors

State-owned Coal India on Thursday said its board has given in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles SPVs. Coal India CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020