People News Roundup: Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price; Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 02:29 IST
People News Roundup: Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price; Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.

