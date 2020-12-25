'S.W.A.T' actor Shemar Moore tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Shemar Moore, star of CBS crime drama ''S.W.A.T'', has tested positive for COVID-19

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share details about his coronavirus diagnosis. "I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now. ''I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!" the 50-year-old actor wrote

Moore plays "Hondo' on ''S.W.A.T''. The show is currently on a holiday production break and the actor's diagnosis likely wouldn't impact any filming.