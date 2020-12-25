Left Menu
Uganda: Eddy Kenzo to represent Uganda in Afro Nation Festival 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 25-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 15:14 IST
Uganda: Eddy Kenzo to represent Uganda in Afro Nation Festival 2021
Representative Image

Edrisah Musuuza, the singer from Uganda, also known as Eddy Kenzo will represent Uganda at the Afro Nation festival 2021, which is likely to happen in Portugal's Portimao, according to a report by MBU.

The Chris Brown headlined festival is reportedly Europe's biggest urban music beach fest, which brings artists together under one platform.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo took the confirmation to Twitter earlier on Thursday.

The 2021's edition of Afro Nation Festival will bring the best artists in hip hop, afro beats, dancehall & basement, and r&b, in July, as per the report.

The festival will reportedly begin on July 1st till July 3rd in Portimao's Praia da Rocha beach, in Portugal.

The American, actor, singer, songwriter, and dancer Christopher Maurice Brown, known as Chris Brown is reported to be the headline of this festival.

However, Uganda's music star and first Ugandan to win BET Award winner in 2015 Kenzo is also lined up to perform at the festival in 2021. Kenzo has also won Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in 2018. He is the youth sensation and inspiration to many aspiring artists of Uganda.

Dadju, Megan Thee Stallion, Innoss'B, Diamond Platnumz, Maitre Gims, and Sauti Sol, are among other star performers lined for the festival.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

