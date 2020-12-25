Left Menu
Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu drowns in Malankara dam

Idukki, Dec 25 PTI Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu, best known for his role as a police officer in the critically acclaimed Ayyappannum Koshiyum, drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site Friday evening, police said.

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu, best known for his role as a police officer in the critically acclaimed ''Ayyappannum Koshiyum'', drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site Friday evening, police said. The actor was in Thodupuzha in connection with a film shoot of his new movie '' Peace'' starring Joju George and had gone to bathe with friends during a break when the mishap occurred.

Anil,48, began his career in Malayalam television channels as an anchor and went on to don the grease paint in various films, including ''Njan Steve Lopez'', ''Pavada'', ''Kammatti Padam'', ''Kismat'', ''Porinju Mariam Jose'' besides ''Ayyappannum Koshiyum''. The actor had penned a touching Facebook post about ''Ayyappannum Koshiyum'' director K R Sachidanandan (Sachi), who passed away six months ago.

Today was Sachidanandan's birthday. The tragedy comes close on the heels of the death of 37-year-old Malayalam film director Shahnavas Naranipuzha, who died of heart attack two days ago. Shahnavas' ''Sufiyum Sujatayum'' with Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in the lead role, was the first Malayalam film to be released on OTT platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actors Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman, Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramudu, took to social media to mourn the death of Anil.

